

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, same as in July.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.3 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.46 percent in August, following a 0.16 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices of owner occupied housing increased by 1.0 percent in August.



Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 11.1 percent annually in July, following a 12.2 percent increase in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.3 percent in July, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de