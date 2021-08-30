- (PLX AI) - CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.
- • Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) transcription factor in the treatment of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis
- • In this study, four independent mouse models of the disease were treated with mRNA encoding HNF4A. The treatment was able to restore HNF4A levels and thereby significantly reduced liver injury
- • Follow up research is already underway, author study says
- • Future research will focus on optimizing the mRNA for further non-clinical and clinical development
