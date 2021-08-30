Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the HSP project, a polymetallic property with nickel, copper, and PGE mineralization in eastern Quebec.

Highlights

4 New nickel-copper showings discovered

Grab samples with up to 1.78% Ni and 3.97% Cu

Program showcases accuracy of the GeoDL artificial intelligence engine

Average Nickel equivalent of 0.54% over 25 samples 1

Anomalous to enriched cobalt, gold, silver, platinum, palladium

50 new HSP claims staked to increase total land package to 8,250 Hectares

"The discovery of several new zones of nickel and copper at surface is encouraging and we look forward to proving up these zones to their potential. HSP is an exciting property in an underexplored part of the Grenville Province. This battery metals project is the definition of low carbon footprint potential within a few kilometers of the Romain IV hydro-electric project," says Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals.

Figure 1. Grab sample from Red Mountain zone contains 1.78% Ni and 0.578% Cu



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/94789_bb9168196471fbde_001full.jpg

Sampling results from new surface showings

Cu Ni Co Ag Au Pt Pd n Showing % % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm # PGE 1 0.72 0.38 449 0.9 0.05 0.08 0.25 1 PGE 2 0.30 0.21 346 0.5 0.06 0.05 0.08 8 Red Mt 1.70 0.95 824 1.4 0.14 0.04 0.14 3 GEM 0.21 0.42 289 0.7 0.03 0.08 0.06 2 Chamber 1 0.29 0.20 374 0.6 0.01 0.06 0.04 4 Chamber 2 0.17 0.34 856 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.02 1

Table 1. Sampling averages of sampled showings (25 grab samples).2

The four project zones are based on EM and magnetic data, geological contact, sampling, and mineralization. Prospective areas are based on individual styles of mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/94789_bb9168196471fbde_002full.jpg





About the HSP Nickel Copper PGE Project

The HSP Project was acquired in February 2019. The 100% owned property covers 82.5 km2 and is located approximately 135 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre. HSP contains several mineral occurrences with elevated nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and PGE. A Quebec hydro road comes within 10 km of the Property. The 2021 spring program was Go Metals first ground program at HSP. The work was a follow up to the recent project wide airborne geophysical survey, interpretations, and artificial intelligence enhancements.

Geological context

The HSP property is in the Quebec Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex. All showings but the Gem showings are in structurally controlled semi- to massive sulphides in mafic- to ultramafic units that occur on the edge of the anorthosite complex.

The PGE Zone is characterized by massive to semi massive sulphides adjacent to ultramafic pyroxenite dykes and typically has higher PGE concentrations.

The Chamber Zone is characterized by large pods of massive pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite within EM anomalies up to 400m wide at surface. These are interpreted as potential pockets or irregularities in the magma chamber where immiscible sulphide rich melt accumulated within the anorthosite complex.

The Red Mountain showing exhibits traits of both the PGE and the chamber zones. It is characterized by a large body of massive sulphides but also seems to be related to adjacent pyroxenite dykes.

The Gem showing overlies a magnetic high interpreted as a possible magmatic conduit within the anorthosite complex.

Artificial Intelligence Update

Go Metals has signed a contract with Yuichiro Sugiura to optimize the company's GeoDL deep learning powered mapping application. Mr. Sugiura is an experienced software engineer with a focus on Data Engineering and Machine Learning. At the IDEMIA Digital Lab, he worked on mission-critical back-end services for smart-watches and connected cars. At App Annie, mobile market data and analytics company, he designed and developed a large-scale data pipeline to service the company's product line. Mr. Sugiura's experience will help Go Metals incorporate bigger data sets and increase the range, resolution, and automation of future programs.

GeoDL is a proprietary deep learning program currently in closed beta. The program learns from using multiple layers of merged data layers to see combinations and patterns not readily available to the human eye. The program uses a base layer derived from structural, geophysical, geochemical, geographical and satellite data. GeoDL generates five types of enhanced maps including: lineament, bedrock, alteration, outcrop and a prospectivity heatmap.

Sampling and QAQC

Sampling was carried out by IOS Geoscientific Services and Caveman Exploration. EM geophysical targets were travelled to and explored with a beep-mat model 4. Conductive zones were identified by the equipment and were subsequently excavated and/or trenched by hand. Sampling was then carried out by chipping the bedrock with a hammer and cold-chisel. The samples were sealed in the field with zip-ties and a chain of custody was maintained by IOS. Duplicates and blanks were provided by the lab.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help meet the demand for a resource powered future. The company has championed new technologies to help lessen the footprint of mineral exploration activities. GeoDL is the company's in-house deep learning software unit focused on enhancing exploration map and data sets.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

____________________

[1] Nickel equivalent was calculated using metal prices from 08-25-2021: (Au: $80.23/gram, Pt: $41.23/gram, Pd: $75.50/gram, Ni: $18.57/kg, Cu: $9.04/kg).

[2] Medians of all samples: Cu: 0.19% ,Ni: 0.18%, Co:, Ag:0.5 ppm, Au:0.03 ppm, Pt:0.025ppm, Pd:0.06ppm, n:25.

Averages of all samples: Cu: 0.41%, Ni: 0.28%, Co: 358 ppm, Ag:0.564 ppm, Au:0.05 ppm, Pt:0.041 ppm, Pd: 0.071, n:25.

