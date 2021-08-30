Vaniam Group LLC: Vaniam Group Ranks Among The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America According To Inc. 5000 2021 Annual Ranking

Vaniam Group Receives Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group LLC has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year.

"We are honored to thank our clients and our inspiring team for this award. It is with gratitude and fulfilled purpose that we have the opportunity to work with the world's leading oncologists and biopharma companies making a difference to patients with cancer," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO and founder.

The top 500 companies are being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now. This is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies have been highly competitive in their own markets and have shown tremendous growth compared with prior lists.

"Growth for us means innovation and creating opportunities for our team," said Zack Lentz, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Our growth reflects the investments we have made in finding and hiring the best people across the globe."

Vaniam Group continues to grow in 2021 with the expansion of the company's medical communications offering in Europe and internationally to healthcare organizations focused on advancing the science in oncology and hematology. This substantial client growth builds on Vaniam Group's collective strength in strategic client partnership and collaborative integration with US-based teams.

About Vaniam Group LLC

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace.

Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.

