

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) announced Monday that Robert Mehrabian will resume the role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of current President and Chief Executive Officer Al Pichelli on October 15, 2021.



The term of Mehrabian's current employment contract will remain through December 2023. In addition, three other Teledyne Executives were promoted as part of succession planning.



Mehrabian was chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company from 2000 to December 31, 2018, and president and chief executive officer from 1999 to 2000. He had assumed this position of executive chairman on January 1, 2019.



Upon the acquisition of Teledyne FLIR on May 14, 2021, Edwin Roks was promoted to Executive Vice President of Teledyne. Edwin remains President of Teledyne's Digital Imaging businesses.



Jason VanWees, current Executive Vice President, will become Vice Chairman with continuing responsibility for strategy, mergers & acquisitions, investor relations and margin improvement programs



George Bobb III will become Senior Vice President of Teledyne. George will remain President of Teledyne's Aerospace and Defense Electronics Segment and will resume leadership for classified Digital Imaging programs and Teledyne's Information Technology efforts, as well as oversee the management of Teledyne's Marine Instrumentation group.



