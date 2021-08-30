- (PLX AI) - ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.
- • Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27
- • ADVA shareholders would own approximately 46% of the combined company's equity
- • Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the second or third quarter of 2022
- • Minimum acceptance rate of 70% of the outstanding shares in ADVA
ADVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de