Home Bistro, Inc. Retains Executive Chef to Redevelop its Private Label Brand Meals

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has retained Executive Chef Amy Hedayatpour to redevelop its private label "Home Bistro' brand meals.

Chef Amy graduated from Cordon Bleu Paris and achieved the position of Chef de Partie with Guy Savoy, a three Michelin Star Parisian restaurant. After Guy Savoy, Chef Amy worked at Le Bernadin in NYC, also a three Michelin Star restaurant, as a Chef de Partie. She has also opened three restaurants in San Francisco. Her credentials also include a Cuisine Certificate from Le Cordon Bleu plus basic certificates in Pastry and Wine.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "As part of our recent transition to fresh delivered meals, we believe this was the opportune time to redevelop and update some of the older recipes from our private label "Home Bistro" brand. Chef Amy was a perfect fit for us given her experience working with iconic Michelin star restaurants, her culinary passion and creativity."

Chef Amy Hedayatpour commented, "I was introduced to Zalmi and the Home Bistro concept last year and am impressed at the exceptional progress the Company has made during in so far 2021. I am excited to be working on updating Home Bistro existing brand recipes as well as new recipe development with their team."

About Chef Amy Hedayatpour

Chef Amy Hedayatpour's passion drives her menus and insures a mouth-watering Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fusion making healthy food not just tasty - but downright delicious!

Her extensive cooking background is as rare as a steak cooked "bleu". Amy cut her chops at the famous French 3-Michelin star restaurant Guy Savoy, where she worked her way up from stagierto Chef de Partie and from the Amuse Bouche Station to the prestigious meat station - she is the first woman and the only American to do so.

Continuing her knowledge of French cuisine she jumped from land to the sea and moved to NYC to cook on the line at the famous fish focused 3-Michelin star restaurant, Le Bernardin.

Later, upon returning home to the Bay Area, and after opening several restaurants for different restaurateurs, Amy kicked the confines of the commercial kitchen to the curb and began her own Farm-to-table business providing cooking classes and dinners on farms in the fields along the Northern California coast.

But the fresh sea air could only last so long, Amy was hired back into the restaurant world as the Executive Chef of six saffron scented Persian inspired Mediterranean restaurants in the Bay Area.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact:

Zalmi Duchman, CEO

zalmi@homebistro.com

Ph: 631.694.1111

SOURCE: Home Bistro, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661853/Home-Bistro-Inc-Retains-Executive-Chef-to-Redevelop-its-Private-Label-Brand-Meals