Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANWB ISIN: US36269P1049 Ticker-Symbol: GA6 
Frankfurt
30.08.21
08:20 Uhr
8,250 Euro
-0,300
-3,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,40014:32
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2021 | 14:32
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaia, Inc.: Gaia to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) ("Gaia" and/or the "Company"), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time
Webcast: Link

Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 9th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 14th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

News Compliments of Accesswire

SOURCE: Gaia, Inc. via Gateway Investor Relations



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661787/Gaia-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Virtual-Investor-Conferences

GAIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.