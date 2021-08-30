NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Nasdaq's Standing Settlement Instructions for collateral transactions in Euroclear Sweden

Nasdaq Clearing AB (Nasdaq) is changing its membership structure with the Swedish CSD: Nasdaq will as of Trade date 13th of September, 2021 change its Participant ID and BIC in Euroclear Sweden for collateral flows. The transition mandates changes in Nasdaq's Standing Settlement Instructions (SSI) for pledging securities as Margin Collateral and to the Default Fund. Type Participant ID BIC-code Account number -------------------------------------------------------------- Collateral (PM) COL OMECSESSCOL 000158829425 -------------------------------------------------------------- Collateral (AM) COL OMECSESSCOL N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- Default Fund (PM) COL OMECSESSCOL 000158829417 -------------------------------------------------------------- Default Fund (AM) COL OMECSESSCOL N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- New securities account details will also be published on Nasdaq's websites for Collateral Management and Default Fund, respectively. Note: members holding segregated securities account(s) for Collateral and/or Default Fund with Nasdaq will be contacted separately. The action required from all members is to update their systems and/or processes to cater for this change. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com