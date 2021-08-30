

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) announced Monday that appointment of Aaron Tam as chief financial officer, effective today. Tam brings over 20 years of executive level experience in finance and accounting, including serving in CFO roles across a variety of industries.



Tam joins Synalloy from his role as CFO of Northstar Aerospace, a leading independent manufacturer of components and assemblies to the global aerospace industry, where he served since 2013. Prior to Northstar, Tam served in multiple CFO roles encompassing a broad range of industries.



