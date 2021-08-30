Alfi, Inc.: Professional Tennis Player Vasek Pospisil and Alfi CEO Paul Pereira Pictured with Alfi Advertising Tablet

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)

Vasek Pospisil, Canadian professional tennis player competing at the US Open in Flushing, Queens this week, pictured with Paul Pereira, CEO of Miami-based Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company providing solutions to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Vasek, holding one of the 10,000 Alfi advertising tablets recently shipped to rideshare drivers in 14 U.S. cities, is also an enthusiastic investor in Alfi.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

