Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project's PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex $147 Million

The Gibellini project is designed to be an open pit, heap leach operation in Nevada's Battle Mountain region (25 km south of Eureka) with initial capital cost of $147 million, average annual production is 10.2 million pounds of V2O5 , at an all-in sustaining cost of $6.04 per pound with strip ratio of 0.18 to 1 (waste rock:leach material).

As of August 27, 2021, the European price of vanadium pentoxide (98%) was $9.60 per pound according to www.asianmetal.com.

The 2021 PEA was prepared by Wood Group USA, Inc (Wood) and Mine Technical Services Ltd. (MTS). The technical report that summarizes the 2021 PEA will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile and available within 45 days.

All dollar values are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

2021 PEA Highlights:

The 2021 PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Highlights of the 2021 PEA (after tax):

Internal rate of return 25.4% Payback period 2.49 years Life of mine 11.1 years Total V2O5 recovered 114.6 million lbs Average V2O5 selling price $10 per lb Cash operating cost $4.70 per lb V2O5 All-in sustaining cost $6.04 per lb V2O5 Initial capital cost including 25% contingency $147 million Average grade 0.271% V2O5 Strip ratio (waste:leach) 0.18:1 Mining operating rate 9,700 tons per day Total material leached 33.4 million tons Average V2O5 recovery through direct heap leaching 63.4%



Mineral Resources

The PEA Mineral Resource is based on Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Gibellini deposit and Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Louie Hill and Bisoni McKay deposits, totaling131.34 million pounds of contained V2O5 in the Measured and Indicated categories, and 227.81 million pounds of contained V2O5 in the Inferred catetory.

Mineral Resource Statement, Gibellini

Confidence Category Domain Cut-off

V2O5 (%) Tons

(kton) Grade

V2O5 (%) Contained

V2O5 (klb) Measured Oxide 0.101 3,960 0.251 19,870 Transition 0.086 3,980 0.377 29,980 Indicated Oxide 0.101 7,830 0.222 34,760 Transition 0.086 7,190 0.325 46,730 Total Measured and Indicated 22,950 0.286 131,340 Inferred Oxide 0.101 160 0.170 550 Transition 0.086 10 0.180 30 Reduced 0.116 14,800 0.175 51,720 Total Inferred 14,970 0.175 52,300

Notes:

1. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME of Mine Technical Services Ltd. The Mineral Resources have an effective date of5 June 2021. The resource model was prepared by Mr. E.J.C. Orbock III, RM SME.

2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

3. Mineral Resources are reported at various cut-off grades for oxide, transition, and reduced material.

4. Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell that uses the following assumptions: Mineral Resource V2O5 price of $14.64/lb; mining cost: $2.21/st mined; process cost: $13.62/st processed; general and administrative (G&A) cost: $0.99/st processed; metallurgical recovery assumptions of 60% for oxide material, 70% for transition material and 52% for reduced material; tonnage factors of 16.86 ft3/st for oxide material, 16.35 ft3/st for transition material and 14.18 ft3/st for reduced material; royalty: 2.5% net smelter return (NSR); shipping and conversion costs: $0.37/lb. An overall 40° pit slope angle assumption was used.

5. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in US units. Grades are reported in percentages.

Mineral Resource Statement, Louie Hill

Confidence Category Cut-off

V2O5(%) Tons

(kton) Grade

V2O5 (%) Contained

V2O5 (klb) Inferred 0.101 7,520 0.276 41,490

Notes:

1. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, of Mine Technical Services Ltd. The Mineral Resources have an effective date of 5 June 2021. The resource model was prepared by Mr. Mark Hertel, RM SME.

2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

3. Oxidation state was not modeled.

4. Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell that uses the following assumptions: Mineral Resource V2O5 price of $14.64/lb; mining cost: $2.21/st mined; process cost: $13.62/st processed; general and administrative (G&A) cost: $0.99/st processed; metallurgical recovery assumptions of 60% for mineralized material; tonnage factors of 16.86 ft3/st for mineralized material; royalty: 2.5% net smelter return (NSR); shipping and conversion costs: $0.37/lb. An overall 40° pit slope angle assumption was used.

5. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in US units. Grades are reported in percentages.

Mineral Resource Statement, Bisoni-McKay

Area Confidence

Category Domain Cut-off

V2O5 (%) Tons

(kton) Grade

V2O5 (%) Contained

V2O5 (klb) North Area A Inferred Oxide 0.107 6,970 0.29 39,720 Transition 0.124 1,500 0.33 9,900 Reduced 0.139 9,080 0.39 70,580 Total North Area A Inferred All Variable 17,540 0.34 120,210 South Area B Inferred Oxide 0.107 1,470 0.28 8,160 Transition 0.124 320 0.40 2,540 Reduced 0.139 510 0.30 3,100 Total South Area B Inferred All Variable 2,300 0.30 13,810 Total Inferred All Variable 19,850 0.34 134,020

Notes:

1. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, of Mine Technical Services Ltd. The Mineral Resources have an effective date of 5 June 2021.

2. Mineral Resources are reported at various cut-off grades for oxide, transition, and reduced material.

3. Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell that uses the following assumptions: Mineral Resource V2O5 price of $11.50/lb; mining cost: $2.90/st mined; process cost: $13.75/st; general and administrative (G&A) cost: $1.00/st processed; metallurgical recovery assumptions of 65% for oxide material, 56% for transition material and 50% for reduced material; tonnage factors of 16.86 ft3/st for oxide material, 16.35 ft3/st for transition material and 14.18 ft3/st for reduced material; royalty: 2.5% net smelter return (NSR); shipping and conversion costs: $0.625/lb. An overall 40° pit slope angle assumption was used.

4. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in US units. Grades are reported in percentages.

Mining & Processing

A subset of the Gibellini and Louie Hill Mineral Resource estimates were adopted in the 2021 PEA mine plan. Bisoni McKay Mineral Resource estimate was not included in the mine plan in the 2021 PEA to better reflect the Company's already submitted plan of operation in its permitting efforts.

Subset of the Gibellini Mineral Resource Estimate within the 2021 PEA Mine Plan

Leach Material Domain Cutoff V2O5 (%) Tons ('000) V2O5 Grade (%) Contained V2O5 Lbs ('000) Measured Oxide 0.135 3,890 0.253 19,684 Transition 0.135 3,944 0.378 29,824 Reduced 0.135 - 0.000 - Indicated Oxide 0.135 6,246 0.240 30,024 Transition 0.135 7,056 0.316 44,624 Reduced 0.135 - 0.000 - Total Measured and Indicated 21,136 0.294 124,156 Inferred Oxide 0.135 116 0.174 403 Transition 0.135 - 0.000 - Reduced 0.135 5,183 0.163 16,919 Total Inferred 5,299 0.163 17,323



Subset of the Louie Hill Mineral Resource Estimate within the 2021 PEA Mine Plan

Leach Material Domain Cut-off

(%) Tonnage

(kton) V2O5

(%) V2O5

(klb) Inferred Oxide 0.155 6,963 0.282 39,315 Transition 0.155 - 0.000 - Reduced 0.155 - 0.000 - Total Inferred 6,963 0.282 39,315



Capital and operating costs for the 2021 PEA are based on supplying 3 Mt of crushed and agglomerated leach material annually from two open pits at Gibellini and Louie Hill. Initial mine development will be focused on Gibellini, with Louie Hill following nine years later.

Mining at the Gibellini and Louie Hill deposits is planned to be a conventional open pit mine using a truck and loader fleet consisting of 100-ton trucks and front-end loaders. A power line would be constructed from an existing transmission line and water will be leased from a private ranch. Both water and power sources are within five miles of the planned mining operations.

The average annual mine production during the 11.1 year mine life will be 3.56 million tons of leach material (3 Mst) and waste (0.56 Mst) at a strip ratio of 0.18 (w:l).

Period Total Rock Waste Oxide Leach Transition Leach Reduced Leach Leach Total V2O5 Contained V2O5 Produced

V2O5 (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (% V2O5) (mbls) (mbls) YR1 3,002 2 2,573 424 2 3,000 0.298 17,877 10,915 YR2 3,072 72 2,025 974 1 3,000 0.320 19,221 12,297 YR3 3,117 117 766 2,185 50 3,000 0.401 24,059 16,293 YR4 3,096 96 2,423 577 0 3,000 0.227 13,602 8,638 YR5 3,081 81 1,096 1,862 42 3,000 0.281 16,881 11,252 YR6 3,011 11 395 2,158 447 3,000 0.292 17,519 11,824 YR7 5,943 2,943 641 1,817 542 3,000 0.224 13,447 8,926 YR8 4,232 1,232 308 960 1,732 3,000 0.178 10,657 6,409 YR9 3,203 203 591 44 2,365 3,000 0.187 11,214 6,121 YR10 3,067 67 3,000 0 0 3,000 0.364 21,857 12,999 YR11 4,191 1,191 3,000 0 0 3,000 0.218 13,057 7,922 YR12 518 121 397 0 0 397 0.177 1,405 870 YR13 101 Total 39,533 6,136 17,215 11,000 5,183 33,397 0.271 180,794 114,568



Mining will be completed using contract mining, with Silver Elephant's mining staff overseeing the contracted mining operation and performing the mine engineering and survey work.

The processing method envisioned will be to feed leach material from the mine via loader to a hopper that will feed a crushing plant. The leach material will be fed to the agglomerator where sulfuric acid, flocculent and water will be added to achieve adequate agglomeration. The agglomerated leach material will be transported to a stacker on the leach pad, which will stack the material to a height of 15 feet. Once the material is stacked, solution will be added to the leach heap at a rate of 0.0025 gallons per minute per square foot. The solution will be collected in a pond and this pregnant leach solution ("PLS") will be sent to the process building for metal recovery. In the process building, the PLS will go through solvent extraction ("SX") and stripping processes to produce vanadium pentoxide.

Capital and Operating Costs

During the capital period, an initial leach pad having a capacity of 16.7 Mst will be constructed, and will be followed by one expansion of approximately 16.7 Mst. The total initial capital cost is estimated at approximately $147 million.

Project Capital Cost Estimate

Cost Description Total ($000s) Open Pit Mine Mobile equipment 122 On Site Infrastructure Site preparation 2,740 Roads 1,577 Water supply 2,263 Sanitary system 69 On-site electrical 2,325 Communications 187 Contact water ponds 186 Non-process facilities - buildings 8,594 Process Facilities Material handling 21,730 Heap leach system 22,033 Process plant 24,167 Off-Site Infrastructure Water system 5,095 Electrical supply system 3,657 First fills 975 Total Direct Cost 95,720 Construction indirect costs 5,355 Sales Tax/OH&P 5,333 EPCM 11,178 Contingency 29,396 Total Project Cost 146,982

Note: OH&P = overhead and profit, EPCM = engineering, procurement and construction management

Sustaining capital is estimated at $25.2 million.

Sustaining Capital Costs

Description Total ($000s) Leach pad expansions 23,069 Haul road to Louie Hill 814 Storm water controls Louie Hill pit/waste rock facility/roads 386 Equipment annual allowance 971 Total Sustaining Capital 25,240



Operating costs are estimated to average $16.12 per ton leached, or $4.7/lb V2O5 recovered

Operating Costs

Total Cash Operating Cost $ per Ton Leached $ per lb of V2O5 Recovered G&A 0.97 0.28 Mining Cost 3.36 0.98 Total Processing Cost 11.79 3.44 Total 16.12 4.70



The cash operating costs in the first half of the Gibellini project covering years 1-7 is $4.20 per lb of V2O5 produced and for years 8-12 is $5.87 per lb of V2O5 produced, resulting in a weighted average cash cost of $4.70 per lb of V2O5 produced and all-in sustaining cost of $6.04/lb. The cash operating cost is lower in the first half of the Gibellini project due to processing of higher-grade material.

Vanadium Recoveries and Metallurgical Testing

Approximately 114.6 million pounds of V2O5 is expected to be produced from the Gibellini and Louie Hill leaching operations at an average recovery of 63.4% (oxide: 60%, transition: 70% and reduced: 52%). The heap leaching will be performed at ambient temperature and atmospheric pressure without pre-roasting or other beneficiation process. The PLS will be continuously collected with leach material undergoing, on average, a 150 day heap-leaching cycle.

The direct heap leach vanadium recovery estimates used in the 2021 PEA were based on extensive metallurgical test work performed by SGS Lakefield Research Laboratories, Dawson Minerals Laboratories, and McClelland Laboratories. Samples were selected from a range of depths within the Gibellini deposit, and are considered to be representative of the various types and styles of mineralization within that deposit. Samples were obtained to ensure that tests were performed on sufficient sample mass. The end results demonstrated low acid consumption (less than 100 lb acid consumption per ton leached) and high recovery through direct leaching.

Solvent extraction processing was conducted to recover vanadium from sulfuric acid PLS generated during pilot column testing on bulk leach samples from the Gibellini project. Laboratory-scale testing was conducted on select solutions generated during the pilot SX processing, to optimize the SX processing conditions. Additional laboratory scale testing was successfully conducted on the loaded strip solution to purify, precipitate and extract final marketable vanadium-bearing products.

Sensitivity Analysis

The tables below show the sensitivity analysis to the vanadium pentoxide price, grade, and to the PEA capital cost and operating costs. A sensitivity analysis to vanadium price indicates strong project economics even in very challenging conditions, and that the Gibellini project is well positioned to benefit from the current rising vanadium price environment. A 30% increase in the vanadium price to $13/lb V2O5 relative to the base case translates to a 42% IRR and $295.4 million after-tax net present value at a 7% discount rate.

Sensitivity Analysis to Changes Vanadium Price

V2O5 Price Change V2O5 Price After-tax IRR After-tax NPV After-tax Cashflow (%) (US$/lb) (%) (US$ M @ 7%) (US$ M) 45 14.50 49% 377.0 671.5 30 13.00 42% 295.4 536.8 15 11.50 34% 212.3 399.7 Base Case 10.00 25% 127.9 260.8 -15 8.50 14% 42.1 122.3 -30 7.00 0% (55.8) (38.9) -45 5.50 0 (155.1) (202.0)



Sensitivity Analysis to Changes in Vanadium Grades

Grade Change After-tax IRR After-tax NPV After-tax Cashflow (%) (%) (US$ M @ 7%) (US$ M) 45 48% 363.8 649.7 30 41% 286.6 522.2 15 34% 207.7 392.2 Base Case 25% 127.9 260.8 -15 15% 46.9 130.0 -30 0% (45.2) (21.4) -45 0 (139.0) (175.5)



Sensitivity Analysis to Changes in Capital Cost Estimates

CAPX Change After-tax IRR After-tax NPV After-tax Cashflow (%) (%) (US$ M @ 7%) (US$ M) 45 14% 69.2 197.5 30 17% 89.2 218.6 15 21% 108.6 239.7 Base Case 25% 127.9 260.8 -15 31% 146.9 281.9 -30 38% 165.8 303.0 -45 0 184.7 324.1



Sensitivity Analysis to Changes in Operating Cost Estimates OPEX

Change After-tax IRR After-tax NPV After-tax Cashflow (%) (%) (US$ M @ 7%) (US$ M) 45 8% 3.6 50.6 30 15% 49.2 128.5 15 21% 89.2 195.3 Base Case 25% 127.9 260.8 -15 29% 166.4 326.7 -30 33% 203.7 390.7 -45 0 239.9 452.6



Permitting

A Notice of Intent ("NOI") to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the Gibellini project was published on July 14, 2020 in the Federal Register. The NOI commences the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") review by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The Gibellini project conforms to the current U.S. administrations green energy initiatives and the EIS Record Of Decision ("ROD") is expected in early 2022. Operating permits from the State of Nevada are on track to be received on the same timeline as the ROD. The renewable energy alternative in the EIS includes 6 MW of solar panels and a 10 MW vanadium flow battery to provide 100% of the Gibellini project's electrical power demand. If selected by the BLM, the Gibellini project would be the first mine in the US completely powered by renewable energy. The Gibellini project would also be the first primary vanadium mine in the U.S.

Vanadium as a Critical Metal

Vanadium was designated a critical material by the U.S. government in 2018 due to its importance to the defense and energy storage sectors and there being no domestic production with all supply through imports, mostly from Russia, China, and South Africa.

Vanadium alloy steel is 30% lighter than non-alloyed steel, with double the tensile strength. It is used extensively in the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as in skyscraper construction. A structural vanadium deficit is expected to occur by 2025 with the rising popularity of the vanadium redox flow battery which is a mature technology featuring up to an eight-hour duration discharge and is scalable to hundreds of megawatt hours. Battery life is projected to be a minimum of 20 years with no expected degradation of the vanadium or the charge density.

Expansion Potential

Opportunity exists to upgrade the Gibellini, Louie Hill and Bisoni Mckay Inferred Mineral Resources to higher confidence categories through drilling, and to incorporate Bisoni McKay Mineral Resources in future economic studies.

The acquisition of the Bisoni McKay deposit in September of 2020 significantly expanded the Company's land position from approximately 7 km of Woodruff Formation strike to 21 km . The Woodruff Formation is the host of the vanadium mineralization in the three deposits. Numerous vanadium-bearing surface rocks were identified by the Company in its 2019 reconnssance program of surface exposures of the Woodruff Formation. These may warrant drill programs upon further investigation (see Company's press release dated May 26, 2019).

Data Verification

Data verification performed in support of the Mineral Resource estimates included in the technical report that supports the 2021 PEA included site visits; review of QA/QC data, sampling analytical data and drill campaigns; database verification; review of metallurgical data and metallurgical recovery assumptions including projected leach pad performance; review of mine and recovery plan assumptions; and review of commodity price, capital and operating cost assumptions

Qualified Persons

The following Qualified Persons (QPs) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") reviewed the information in this news release that is summarized from the 2021 PEA in their areas of expertise:

Mr. Kirk Hanson, P.E., Wood, Technical Director, Open Pit Mining; Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, MTS, Managing Partner and Principal Geologist; Mr. Piers Wendlandt, P.E., Wood, Principal Mining Engineer; and Mr. Alan Drake, P.L.Eng., Wood, Manager Process Engineering.

Other technical contents of this news release not pertaining directly to the 2021 PEA were prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman P.Geo, VP, Exploration with Silver Elephant. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Wood

Wood is a part of the Wood Group, a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. The Wood Group operates in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $10 billion.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company in nickel, silver, and vanadium.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

