

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify (DV) has agreed to acquire Meetrics GmbH, a European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash deal. Meetrics is a global measurement partner of Google and Facebook. It offers media quality measurement and solutions, including viewability, brand safety and suitability, audience verification and ad fraud prevention. Meetrics serves more than 80 customers across 23 countries in Europe.



DoubleVerify noted that the Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA. The deal is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOUBLEVERIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de