Omnillion Inc.: Edge Computing Startup Omnillion Secures $25 million in Series A Funding Round

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Omnillion, a Toronto-based edge computing startup, today announced that it has recently closed a $25 million Series A funding round to advance company's distributed computing development. This latest funding round gives Omnillion a post-money valuation between $100 million and $500 million.

Omnillion also announced plans to expand its technology platforms and data centers globally in Argentina, Ireland, Mexico, Taiwan, and Ukraine. Omnillion provides edge computing solutions, including data streaming, multi-model database, real-time data search, and data migration, it has partnered with nearly 50 organizations worldwide. As the emerging edge cloud space heats up, Omnillion believes it has the head start to edge ahead of cloud giants AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

"Over a year into COVID-19 pandemic, digital adoption and consumption are increasing exponentially and still accelerating," said Chris Zheng, cofounder and CTO of Omnillion. "With every company now a software company, more and more business is looking for opportunities to scale up and reduce cost, Omnillion is providing a much more efficient, affordable, and agile edge computing solution than the traditional cloud. We believe stateful-serverless platform on the edge is the next phase of computing."

With this latest funding round, Omnillion is poised to acquire more developers and enterprise clients as demand for edge computing infrastructure is accelerating in a post-pandemic world.

The company plans to support new feature development and integration with content delivery networks (CDN), cloud and telecom providers, as well as scaling and adding regional engineering and product development centers across the globe.

"With the tremendous support of our investors, we're accelerating our technology development and expansion globally," said Rachel D. Zhang, Omnillion co-founder and CEO. "Now more than ever we are seeing the need for digital transformation in industries like banking and e-commerce. Our team has set out to not only build new technology that helps companies scale and reduce costs, but also provides seamless deployment experience and intuitive tooling."

Omnillion today further showcases its edge computing framework that allows developers to build and deploy apps across 100 points-of-presence (PoPs) around the world, it only takes an average of 80 milliseconds to make round-trip from a user's device to Omnillion's edge cloud. This has significantly outperformed traditional cloud-based systems. With this latest funding and proven track record in delivering innovation, Omnillion will continue to serve the increasing demand of fast, secure, and affordable distributed computing service.

About Omnillion

Omnillion is a technology company that empowers every developer and organization to achieve more in their business through edge computing.

