ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD.: ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.

ANIVERSE NFT will first present the marketplace feature, where NFT can be displayed and sold. ANIVERSE NFT marketplace will support NFT transactions by providing two services at the same time: auction and a fixed-price sale. In the Auction method, users can bid on the NFT that they want and if they win the bid, the ownership of the NFT transfers to the winner. The fixed-price method is to sell NFT to users by setting the price that sellers want.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Larva, which is the most renowned ANIVERSE's IP, ANIVERSE NFT is releasing special limited NFT contents and conducting various promotions and events. In the future, it is planning to consecutively release additional features such as lottery and artist mint in order to actively expand the user pool of ANIVERSE NFT.

If users want to purchase ANIVERSE's NFT, they can sign up for Metamask and log into ANIVERSE NFT website to buy NFT. The payment method is ANV token, which is the ANIVERSE's own token. ANIVERSE was listed on Bithumb, the largest virtual asset exchanging platform in South Korea, in January, and is used as the key currency for all businesses in the ANIVERSE world.

In the meantime, Larva, which is ANIVERSE's IP, through broadcasting in public transportation since 2011, has gained a Δ 9.3 million worldwide Youtube subscribers Δ 80 billion views Δ 600 million 3,000 scale of reach on social medias. ANIVERSE's animation IP is being aired on multifarious television channels in 196 countries including Netflix. Also, it achieved high sales growth of IP products in major global e-commerce companies such as Amazon.

ANIVERSE applied blockchain technology to ameliorate the current ambiguous IP market structure. IP suppliers and consumers in the ANIVERSE platform can be guaranteed a transparent disclosure of various costs including production, distribution, and sales price and distribution of profits through blockchain technology. Beginning with the NFT platform, ANIVERSE aims to lower the high barriers of entering the IP business and attempts to build the global service that corporations and individuals can freely and safely conduct IP business. It will be configured in a way that users can produce, promote, and sell original products and contents through utilizing ANIVERSE's IP sources including Larva.

