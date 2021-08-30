Autism Parenting Magazine Limited: Autism Parenting Summit Returns to Address Diverse Array Of Topics

The Autism Parenting Summit, scheduled for September 2021, will bring together some of the world's top autism experts to help answer some of the most common parental concerns.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Hosted by Autism Parenting Magazine, the previous virtual event brought together thousands of parents and a panel of autism experts with years of experience. Many parents wrote to the magazine thanking the organizers for the help. Now, after seeing the overwhelming response, the magazine has announced a second Autism Conference with an even bigger line-up.

The Autism Parenting Summit will run from 7th-9th September and is FREE to attend. The online event will feature a panel of autism experts, including doctors, therapists, educators, psychologists, and people on the autism spectrum. These professionals will deliver presentations and Q&As on a variety of key topics such as social skills, communication, behavior, picky eating, executive dysfunction, education, and so much more.

Many parents with children on the autism spectrum are confused about how to address many of their kids' needs. Experts advise children with ASD should receive support right away and getting an official diagnosis should not be delayed. Early intervention helps support a child's development and can reduce some of the symptoms experienced over time. That's why events like the Autism Parenting Summit are so important.

"We were delighted with the response we had to our first Autism Parenting Summit earlier this year. So many parents and caregivers tuned-in, and it was clear the audience was hungry for more," said Mark Blakey, CEO of Autism Parenting Magazine.

"We wasted no time arranging a new, bigger panel of experts, and we have introduced more topics for the event such as sleep solutions, picky eating, and motor development."

Readers can sign-up and learn more about the Autism Parenting Summit by visiting the official website at https://autismparentingsummit.com/

About Autism Parenting Magazine

APM is an award-winning publication mainly aimed at helping parents improve the quality of life for their families and children affected by autism. The publication strongly emphasizes helping parents of children on the spectrum, essentially becoming a resource for autism parents worldwide.

Since its initial publication in 2012, the magazine has remained objective with stories, topics, developments, events and treatments. The magazine also covers a selection of inspiring success stories, designed to help parents make informed decisions while updating them about the latest treatment and therapeutic options available.

#

For The Media

Autism Parenting Magazine

Mark Blakey

Autism Parenting Magazine Limited Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, UK

press@autismparentingmagazine.com

https://autismparentingsummit.com/

SOURCE: Autism Parenting Magazine Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661941/Autism-Parenting-Summit-Returns-to-Address-Diverse-Array-Of-Topics