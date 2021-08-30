Rigel Protocol is bringing DeFi to everyone with the Gifting DApp

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Protocol is set to bring new solutions to the Defi space, on both the BSC and the Ethereum chain, a Decentralized Protocol that aims to give to the community access to multiple instruments to expand the adoption of Blockchain technologies in daily life. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the community. All proposals and decision-making are established and decided within the community.

Some of the products already available are the SmartSwap DApp and the Yield Farming application - one of the most profitable Crypto Yield Farming programs on the Binance Smart Chain DeFi space. Up to 1,600 % APY in the RGP-BNB pool with other pairs providing very attractive annual rewards as well, like the BNB-BUSD pool, which offers a huge 330% APY. Exclusive NFTs, proportional to the liquidity value added to the pools, will be distributed in the future to the Liquidity Providers.

Gift DApp

The Gift DApp is the next decentralized application on the Rigel Protocol Road Map and testnet is live now. Check the Tutorial Video about how to participate on the DApp testing phase. Most valuable feedbacks will be rewarded! The Rigel Protocol gifting system will allow users to win prizes and send gifts to their friends and followers. Other DeFi projects and Crypto influencers will be able to use the Gift DApp to reward their communities and fans.

Burning Events

The first RGP token Burning Event is set to be carried out in the next few weeks. Consequently, once every month, Rigel Protocol will carry out a Token Burn Event, which will include a 50% of the fees from all the transactions across the platform on each chain.

The more transactions and more users join the Rigel Protocol DApp ecosystem, the more will be the amount of tokens burned (taken out of circulation) each month, hence decreasing the circulating supply and supporting the token price uptrend dynamics while controlling inflation.

Token Exchange Listings

RGP is listing at the BitForex Cryptocurrency Exchange on August 31, 2021. This will be the first CEX for the Rigel Protocol native token. Swapping and trading are already available in decentralized platforms like Pancakeswap , SmartSwap and Uniswap .

RGP will be trading on both the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain at BitForex. A bridge between ETH and BSC will be available for the RGP token.

Security at the Rigel Protocol DApp Ecosystem

At Rigel Protocol, the security and the safety of the community are among the highest priorities.

Many crypto investors have fallen victim to fraudsters and hackers who perpetrate different scam schemes, when joining new DeFi projects. At the same time, many cryptocurrency "projects" are just so-called rug pulls, where the admins only intention is to collect as much money as possible, shut down everything and disappear.

Rigel Protocol has partnered with the Certik Foundation, a well-known and reputable player when it comes to decentralized security solutions. The RGP security audit, the platform native token, can be checked here: https://certik.org/projects/rigelprotocol (Fundamental protection and assessment)

As well, the Rigel Protocol has activated the Certik Skynet security intelligence engine with the Certik Shield protection coming right next, which will insure against hacks of up to $500,000 - $1,000,000. The Rigel Protocol also has token allocated insurance covering losses up to 3,200,000 RGP.

