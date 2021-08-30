- (PLX AI) - Veon Q2 EBITDA USD 879 million vs. estimate USD 882 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 2,065 million vs. estimate USD 2,019 million
- • Q2 net income USD 127 million
- • FY2021 revenue guidance increased to high single-digit growth, and FY2021 EBITDA guidance increased to mid to high single-digit growth on a local currency basis
- • Digital services continue to expand their reach, with more than 38 million monthly active users
