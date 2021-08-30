DGAP-News: Adrenomed AG
Adrenomed Announces Participation in Scientific and Industry Events in September and October 2021
Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), August 30th, 2021 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced today its participation in four upcoming scientific and industry events. Adrenomed representatives will be available for networking and one-on-one meetings at the following events:
40th International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM)
10th Weimar Sepsis Update - Symposium
21st Annual Biotech in Europe Forum (Sachs Conference)
BIO-Europe(R) Digital
About Adrenomed
Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Adrenomed's mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of in-depth experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company's lead product candidate Adrecizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity.[1] Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept Phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock.[2] For further information, please visit www.adrenomed.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact
