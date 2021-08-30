Launchnodes Rolls out Staking Club, an Independent Ethereum 2.0 Staking for Customers with Less than 32ETH

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Launchnodes, the largest non-custodial Ethereum staking services provider on AWS, rolls out Staking Club . Aside from Beacon Nodes as a Service, it is the company's latest tool that lets technical and non-technical clients with less than 32ETH pool together and stake ETH2 without any intermediaries. The service retains all the benefits of independent and non-custodial Ethereum 2.0 staking , and akin other Launchnodes' services, delivers 100% yield to the clients, made possible by running their own validator nodes. Staking Club utilizes the Amazon Web Services (AWS) framework. This means that applications to participate are made via individual AWS clients' accounts, which further enhances safety of the staked amounts and ensures bullet-proof validator node operation with 99.999% uptime.

ETH2 and the Staking Club

Unlike conventional Ethereum staking pools, Launchnodes' new service aims to cover the staking needs of groups of individuals and stand alone legal entities that are looking for distributed yield payouts. Governed by a contract and a template accessed via individual AWS accounts, Staking Club allows multiple people with less than 32ETH to run their own dedicated Ethereum 2.0 validator node. Launchnodes, the company managed by ex financial industry IT experts, reports that similar to its turnkey beacon nodes and validator nodes products, Staking club captures all the same benefits of the only independent ETH2 staking proposition on the market:

100% of Ethereum staking rewards go to customer

Non-custodial investment grade infrastructure

No intermediaries and dependencies on third-parties

Always on, professionally set up validator nodes

Latest version of validator nodes software (Prysmatic Client)

Jaydeep Korde, CEO at Launchnodes , highlights that once the Ethereum Staking Club is established, the team of company' engineers will run end to end validator node set up and connect it to either the Club's individual beacon node or Launchnodes' beacon node. The same can be done by the Staking Club's manager, if the person in question has the necessary technical skills.

About Launchnodes

The UK based company was established in 2020 and since then remains to be the only investment grade Ethereum 2.0 staking services provider on the market. Over the course of its existence it has helped hundreds of institutions and private investors to stake Ethereum in the safest way possible - independently and without any intermediaries taking control of the staked funds.

Launchnodes offers personal and end to end set up of validator and beacon nodes on AWS , ensuring that each and every client gets access to always on staking nodes, flexibility in architecture structuring and 100% staking returns. Whilst being in crypto since its inception, the team behind Launchnodes also offers technical assessment of existing Ethereum staking set ups, as well as whitelabel Ethereum based DeFi solutions.

Beacon Node as a Service

Another offering that has recently entered the Launchnodes' AWS product range is Beacon Node as a Service . Going in line with the company's ideology that investment-grade Ethereum staking is always independent, the beacon node as a service is aimed at customers who already run a validator node.

Rajesh Sinha, the COO of Launchnodes, says that Launchnodes' either dedicated or shared beacon nodes can be used as a backup for existing staking infrastructures or simply as a primary beacon connection to a customer's own validator node. Since investment-grade Ethereum staking is never done via third party service providers, this move expands Launchnodes' reach to the market segment that already stakes Ethereum 2.0 outside of AWS.

Ethereum 2.0 staking outlook

The highly anticipated shift of Ethereum blockchain from proof of work to proof of stake unlocks a whole new level of Ethereum use cases to the world of finance. Jaydeep Korde suggests that institutions used to be hard pressed to become part of network's decentralization as it implied becoming a miner and managing intricate equipment. All efforts typically carried a speculative character and involved buying and selling cryptocurrency on the market.

He also adds that Ethereum staking changes this, acting as a savings account proposition to enterprise clients. After all, ETH2 staking is about consistent positive annual yield that already outperforms a wide range of conventional asset classes such as bonds. This then draws attention from financial institutions, pension funds looking for higher ROI, nonprofits who already participate in the cryptocurrency space and private companies that are willing to diversify their asset holdings.

