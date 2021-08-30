The "Construction in Switzerland Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H1 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Switzerland's construction industry is forecast to record growth of 2.5% in 2021, following a contraction of 4.2% in 2020.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions weighed on the industry's output last year. Reflecting the pandemic's impact on construction activities, the industry's value-add fell sharply by 1.2% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2021, preceded by a Y-o-Y 3.1% contraction in Q4 2020, according to Eurostat.

The publisher forecasts the construction industry to grow by 1.2% and record an annual average growth rate of 1.1% between 2023-2025, supported by government investments in infrastructure, residential and renewable energy projects.

The construction of the country's Cargo Sous Terrain (CST) project, which got the green signal from Swiss Senate in June 2021 and involves the construction of 500km of tunnels to transport goods through self-driving vehicles between Zurich and Geneva, with an investment of CHF30-35 billion (US$30.2-35.2 billion), is a major project that will drive growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, an investment of CHF165.1 million (US$177.3 million) for the upgrade of St. Gallen city expressway will help in developing the country's transport infrastructure.

The government's aim to increase the share of renewable energy in terms of the total energy mix will boost investment in renewable energy infrastructure, with the government targeting generation of 11.4TWh of electricity from solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal sources by 2035, compared to 2.8TWh in 2017. The government also plans to install 50GW of new solar power plants across the country by 2050.

The industry's output will also be supported by the government measures to contain the impact of the outbreak on manufacturing output and support for businesses to cope with the outbreak by providing guarantee on loans. The Swiss government's investment in transport and energy infrastructure projects is also expected to drive growth in the coming years.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Swiss construction industry, including:

The Swiss construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Swiss construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

