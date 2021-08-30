Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
WKN: A2QJL2 ISIN: US1461031064 Ticker-Symbol: 6NH 
Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank & Trust Jumps Into Partnership With Virginia Tech Athletics

In the multi-year partnership, Carter Bank & Trust will serve as the "Preferred Community Bank of Virginia Tech Athletics."

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust and Virginia Tech Athletics announced today they have entered a multi-year partnership for the Bank to serve as the "Preferred Community Bank of Virginia Tech Athletics."

As part of the partnership agreement, Carter Bank & Trust will have a presence at Hokie athletic events, including Football, Men's and Women's Basketball, Volleyball, Softball and Wrestling, highlighted with the opening of the Carter Club, a hospitality area located under the East Stands in Lane Stadium.

"Virginia Tech Athletics is well-known and highly successful, both on and off the field, and to be a part of that success is very exciting for Carter Bank & Trust," Bank CEO Litz Van Dyke said. "We are looking forward to extending our community service and care to include Hokie Nation, across our footprint and beyond."

"Virginia Tech Athletics is excited to announce our multi-year partnership with Carter Bank & Trust," Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Brad Wurthman said. "Partnering with Virginia institutions always means more and we can't wait to introduce Hokie Nation to the Preferred Community Bank of Virginia Tech Athletics. Their support will be invaluable as our teams return to play and our fans come back to campus this fall."

Carter Bank & Trust's presence at Hokie football games will start with the first home football game of the year, this Friday, Sept. 3, against UNC.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com

###

Media Contact:

Brooks Taylor
Brooks.Taylor@CBTCares.com
276-806-5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661991/Carter-Bank-Trust-Jumps-Into-Partnership-With-Virginia-Tech-Athletics

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
