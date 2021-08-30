Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) convened the 18th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors at Meeting Room 301A of the South of Eco Brand Central Building in Haier Information Industrial Park on the morning of 30 August 2021, with the due count of the supervisors being 3 and the actual count being 3, accounting for 100% of the total number of supervisors of the Company. The attendance was in compliance with the requirements under the Articles of Association, and the senior management of the Company attended the meeting. Notice of the meeting was dispatched by email on 17 August 2021. The notification and convening of the meeting complied with the requirements under the Company Law and the Articles of Association. The meeting was held by Mr. Liu Dalin, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The following proposals have been considered and approved after prudent review by the attending supervisors:

I. Consideration and approval of the Report on the Audit Opinions of 2021 Interim Report and its summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (voting results: 3 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China and The Standards for Contents and Formats of Information Disclosure by Companies Publicly Offering Securities No. 3 - Contents and Formats of Interim Reports (Revision 2021) by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, all supervisors conducted a serious and strict review of the 2021 Interim Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its summary prepared by the Company, and put forward the following written review opinions:

The Supervisors who attended the meeting unanimously agreed that:

1. The preparation and approval procedures of the 2021 Interim Report and its summary were in compliance with the requirements of all the relevant laws, regulations, the Articles of Association and the internal management system of the Company.

2. The contents and format of the 2021 Interim Report and its summary were in compliance with the requirements of China Securities Regulatory Commission and the stock exchanges, and information included therein could truly, accurately and completely reflect the actual situation of the operation, management and financial position of the Company during the reporting period.

3. Prior to these opinions being given, no person involved in the preparation and consideration of the 2021 Interim Report and its summary was found to have acted in breach of confidentiality requirements.

Therefore, we warrant that the contents contained in 2021 Interim Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its summary is authentic, accurate and complete and there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions, and are severally and jointly responsible for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content herein.

For details, please refer to the 2021 Interim Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its summary published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement.

?. Consideration and approval of the Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2021 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (voting results: 3 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

For details, please refer to the Proposal on the Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2021 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this announcement.

?. Consideration and approval of the Proposal on the Use of Idle Raised Funds for Cash Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (voting results: 3 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)

In order to further improve the capital utilization efficiency of the Company and utilize idle raised funds in a rational manner to increase the Company's revenue, the Company and its subsidiaries intended to utilize idle raised funds up to RMB500 million for investment and wealth management in purchasing principal-guaranteed wealth management products with high security and liquidity as well as a term of within 12 months; the term of cash management shall be valid within 18 months from the date of consideration and approval by the meeting of the Company; the funds limit for purchasing wealth management products can be used on a rolling basis from the consideration and approval date, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and its authorized person are authorized to determine the specific wealth management plan within the permitted limit and sign relevant documents and files.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Use of Idle Raised Funds for Cash Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Announcement number: L2021-069) published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this announcement.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



