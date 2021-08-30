The "Vinyl Records Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vinyl records market in Europe is poised to grow by $96.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6%
The market is driven by the increasing demand for vinyl records of old music and songs and increasing number of promotional events.
The report on vinyl records market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The vinyl records market in Europe analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl records market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl records market in Europe vendors that include Deepgrooves BV, Edel SE Co. KGaA, Europress Vinyl Srl, GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, MPO France, Pallas Group, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, and The Vinyl Factory Ltd.
Also, the vinyl records market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- LP/EP vinyl records Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single vinyl records Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online retail channel Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Independent retailers Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Supermarket/departmental store Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deepgrooves BV
- Edel SE Co. KGaA
- Europress Vinyl Srl
- GZ Media AS
- handle with care manufacturing
- MPO France
- Pallas Group
- R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR
- Record Industry BV
- The Vinyl Factory Ltd.
Appendix
