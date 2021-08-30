The second half of 2021 was supposed to be the time when growth, inflation, and bottlenecks normalised, but the reality is proving somewhat different. A number of factors are at work: demand has been unprecedentedly strong post-reopening, supported by hefty global fiscal stimulus; supply cannot keep up with demand, leading to serious bottlenecks and shortages and increasing delivery times; and last but not least, a new wave of coronavirus cases, combined with natural disasters, have further conspired to increase shortages ...

