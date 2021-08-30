

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday said it has acquired Primephonic, the popular classical music streaming service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



According to Apple's statement, Primephonic offers 'an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.'



Apple Music subscribers can expect their classical music experience to improve significantly with the acquisition of Primephonic.



'We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,' said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. 'Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.'



Meanwhile, Primephonic will no longer be available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7. In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free.



