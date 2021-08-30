DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Takeover

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective



30.08.2021 / 19:44

30 August 2021

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

On 8 February 2021, the boards of Dialog and Renesas announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Renesas of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), which was contained in a document published on 8 March 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

On 9 April 2021, the Scheme was approved by Dialog Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution to implement the Scheme was passed at the Dialog General Meeting. On 27 August 2021, Dialog and Renesas announced that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme.

The boards of Dialog and Renesas are pleased to announce that, following the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms.

Settlement of the consideration to which any Scheme Shareholder is entitled will be effected by way of payment through Clearstream and relevant CI Holders' respective depository banks (or, if relevant, through despatch of cheques) as soon as reasonably practicable and in any event not later than 13 September 2021. To ensure that relevant trades entered into prior to the suspension of trading in Dialog Shares have settled within Clearstream, the record time set for payments in respect of Clearstream Interests is 6.00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on 2 September 2021.

As the Scheme has now become Effective, Dialog duly announces that Rich Beyer, Dr Jalal Bagherli, Alan Campbell, Mike Cannon, Mary Chan, Joanne Curin, Nick Jeffery and Eamonn O'Hare have resigned as directors of Dialog. In addition, Julie Pope, Dirk Hecheltjen, Bettina Scholz and Alexandra Bakula (being employees of the Renesas and/or Dialog groups) have been appointed as directors of Dialog, which shall be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas. Dialog also confirms that Dr Jalal Bagherli's employment relationship terminated immediately prior to the Court Sanction Hearing on 27 August 2021.

Full details of the Acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document. Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document.

The Company is no longer in an "offer period" as defined in the Takeover Code and accordingly the dealing disclosure requirements previously notified to investors no longer apply.

Enquiries: Renesas

Investor Relations: Masayuki Nagayama

Public Relations: Kyoko Okamoto +81 (3) 6773 3002

+81 (3) 6773 3001 Nomura

(Financial adviser to Renesas)

Guy Hayward-Cole, Henry Phillips

+44 (0) 207 102 1000 Dialog

Mark Tyndall

Jose Cano +49 (0) 1727 226 409

+44 (0) 1793 756 961 J.P. Morgan Cazenove

(Financial adviser and corporate broker to Dialog)

Bill Hutchings, James Robinson +44 (0) 207 742 4000 Qatalyst Partners

(Financial adviser to Dialog)

Jason DiLullo, Peter Spofforth



+44 (0) 203 700 8820 FTI Consulting

(PR adviser to Dialog)

Matt Dixon, Rob Mindell

+ 44 (0) 203 727 1000

