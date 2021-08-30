Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
30.08.21
14:36 Uhr
32,800 Euro
-0,320
-0,97 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,63032,95020:00
32,72032,87019:33
Dow Jones News
30.08.2021 | 20:01
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, August 30, 2021, 7:30 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 23 to 27, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 23, 2021 and August 27, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123    1,747     32.48       AQEU  19 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123    5,956     32.55       CEUX  82 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123    748      32.46       TQEX  10 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123    16,549     32.50       XPAR  151 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123    3,049     32.73       AQEU  36 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123    6,424     32.74       CEUX  67 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123    719      32.84       TQEX  6 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123    14,808     32.72       XPAR  169 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123    1,339     32.87       AQEU  19 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123    6,614     32.88       CEUX  89 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123    1,946     32.88       TQEX  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123    15,101     32.81       XPAR  166 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123    4,501     32.99       AQEU  34 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123    4,632     32.97       CEUX  54 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123    605      32.86       TQEX  10 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123    15,262     32.95       XPAR  150 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123    3,005     32.95       AQEU  30 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123    9,049     32.94       CEUX  99 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123    1,956     32.99       TQEX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123    10,990     32.95       XPAR  120 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    32.80 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1229887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1229887 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.