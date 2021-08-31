Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (the "Company" or "GoviEx") today announced that its CEO, Daniel Major, will present at the Power Players Investor Forum to be held (virtually) August 31, 2021 - the Company's presentation will be at 9:00 AM (EST) and consist of a 20-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Michael Heim.

The presentation can be accessed by registering (at no cost) for the Investor Forum at www.channelchek.com; the investor portal created by Noble. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channelchek.

Registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's website www.goviex.com.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

