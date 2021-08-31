Market America Worldwide SHOP.COM's 2021 International Convention Kicks Off the Next Chapter Of Business Innovation by Introducing Global Cryptocurrency Purchasing on All SHOP.COM Sites, and So Much More

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / From Aug. 26-28, thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world experienced Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's annual International Convention (MAIC2021) from the comfort of their own homes or, once again, in person at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as state and local guidelines, this year's International Convention was held as a hybrid event, allowing entrepreneurs from around the world to experience and begin the next chapter of business innovation. Among several groundbreaking new products launched at MAIC2021 and a host of powerful presentations from the company's executive leadership, a new SHOP LIVE sales tool was unveiled that gives the company's distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs), the ability to sell products during their live streaming shows through clickable icons. In another key enhancement, the company introduced its partnership with Sezzle, a new payment method that allows online shoppers in the U.S. the ability to "buy now, pay later" over six weeks with no interest. And astounding all attendees was news that all SHOP.COM sites from around the world will now accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment via BitPay.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, President & COO of Market America Worldwide Marc Ashley took the main stage to launch a number of new and relevant exclusive Market America products, including Neuro Focus, which is formulated with clinically supported ingredients to optimize brain vitality. Neuro Focusoffers the functional ingredients often referred to as nootropics, which are ingredients that may help or support cognitive function in healthy adults; in particular, executive functions, memory, creativity and motivation. Neuro Focus was formulated to support mental agility and help consumers get things done without mental exhaustion.* Ashley also launched Heart Health Blood Pressure and Vascular Support, a cutting-edge formula ideal for individuals looking to support healthy blood pressureor maintain blood pressure within a normal range for their age group.* Among other new products launched at MAIC2021, Shopping Annuity® Brand Premium Wellbeing Tea was unveiled as an invigorating and refreshing herbal tea with a balance of botanicals like ashwagandha and licorice for helping push through day-to-day routines. It's ideal for those who want a supportive tea to enhance their health practice and keep up with the demands of the day.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Ashley brought even bigger news to all attending MAIC2021 by giving new details about SHOP LIVE, a virtual, interactive, live-streaming shopping experience that Ashley has called "the biggest and best tool" the company has ever released. With SHOP LIVE, UFOs can launch their own live online meeting, talk about the products they love and share clickable "buy-it-now" links in the meeting itself. SHOP LIVE is powered by Verb Technology Company, Inc.(Nasdaq: VERB), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive live-stream e-commerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises.

At an MAIC2021 booth in Greensboro that was also available virtually to online attendees, UnFranchise Owners were able to see firsthand how to set up the clickable in-video icons for their SHOP LIVE live streams. These clickable icons let live-stream guests purchase products with "buy-it-now" buttons, receive additional product information, schedule follow-up appointments, and access other customizable, interactive features, for a fun, social, and friction-free experience. Even more exciting to UFOs is that those from different organizations can attend the same SHOP LIVE event and still have each customer's purchase applied back to the appropriate UFO.

"As an example, when a UFO, say Dennis, invites customers to a SHOP LIVE event and they click on a product icon, we know that Dennis invited them. He's getting the retail profit for that purchase," said Ashley at MAIC2021. "But if I'm a UFO and I follow Dennis's team, but I'm not in his organization and I invite customers and prospects and other UFOs from my organization to watch Dennis's SHOP LIVE, and some of these people click on the products from Dennis's live stream, guess what? I get the credit for it. SHOP LIVE comes with a tracking system that knows that the purchases came from my organization. And the retail profit doesn't go to Dennis's site. It goes to mine!"

Also new for MAIC2021, attendees were able to connect with experts at the Sezzle booth. Sezzle (SZL) is a financial technology company and highest-rated "buy now, pay later" online payment provider that allows online shoppers the convenience of paying in four easy installments over six weeks with zero interest. Now, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's partnership with Sezzle offers this unique and valuable way for UFOs, their customers and consumers to shop online.

"It's easy to use," said Amy DeBerry, Enterprise Senior Account Manager. "You can download the app or go online and sign up, get what you want and put it in your cart and select Sezzle at checkout. You pay 25% of your purchase today and then the remaining payments are spaced out in equal payments over the next six weeks. There's no interest and there are no fees. There's no impact to your credit score and we give instant approval decisions. Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, I can honestly say you're great partners. It is such a collaborative partnership."

The continued success of the UnFranchise Business and of the Shopping Annuity - the company's signature program that enables smart shoppers to convert money they already spend on everyday purchases into supplemental income - was the primary focus at International Convention. Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger, who created the Shopping Annuity as the backbone of the UnFranchise Business, shared what UFOs can expect the next chapter of their UnFranchise Businesses to look like. Additionally, MAIC2021 attendees got an exclusive first look at some of the hottest new and exclusive Market America products launching throughout the remainder of 2021 that will also prove valuable to help build UFOs' businesses in the first quarter of 2022.

Continuing on Friday, Aug. 27, Loren Ridinger, Co-Founder & Senior Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, also took the stage and got personal about the difference between having dreams and reaching them.

Photo of Senior Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM and the Founder of Motives® cosmetics, Loren Ridinger

"When other people are living their dreams, it's because they are doing the things that get them the results," said Loren Ridinger. "They're not coming up with excuses or reasons why they can't. Judge a tree by the fruit it bears. In my yard, we have four big apple trees. Some are green. Some are red. One of them wasn't doing so well this year. My granddaughter Ayva, who is six, said to me, 'Mimi, that tree over there needs to stop coming up with excuses and start producing results.' And I said, 'You got that right.'"

Loren, who is also the founder of the Motives® line of cosmetics, had some extraordinary beauty products that were unveiled at MAIC2021, including the Motives Sublime Eye Shadow Palette that's just in time for the return of more in-person social activities. Even if you need to keep the celebrations to a tight-knit group, you still need to bring on the glam. Motives Sublime Luminizing Jelly is the perfect addition to the Sublime Eye Shadow Palette. This jelly-like gloss is a multitasking highlighter, designed to be worn over makeup to add a glossy look to eyes, cheekbones, lips, collarbones, everywhere! Among several other MAIC2021 beauty must-haves, the new Motives Hand-Held Mixing Palette is the product beauty lovers will use again and again to mix and create endless new colors and shades. Whether you use the palette to mix serum/SPF into your foundation, mix one of the new Sublime Luminizing Jellies with your favorite eye shadow or just to apply product to keep the back of your hand free of unwanted stains, you will find more ways than one to take advantage of this innovative tool. It cleans off easily with a makeup wipe or your favorite cleaner.

Not to be missed on Saturday, Aug. 28 was Steve Ashley, President & COO of SHOP.COM, who officially announced the use of cryptocurrency as the next chapter in purchasing products on all SHOP.COM sites.

"Today I'm announcing that SHOP.COM is going to be offering Bitcoin, Ethereum and several other cryptocurrencies through BitPay," said Ashley. "We're going to be offering this at SHOP.COM sites worldwide in all of our Market Countries. We went with BitPay because they are the industry leader. They are the world's largest in Bitcoin and crypto payment services."

"SHOP.COM and Market America are such great brands," said Sonny Singh, BitPay Chief Commercial Officer. "What I really like about them as such a great fit is because of your international presence. The fact that you're only doing 40% of your volume in America means it's a really global brand. In countries like Taiwan, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil and Indonesia, it's very hard to make payments. Credit cards are not everywhere and in those countries BitPay and crypto is the cheapest, quickest payment option to accept Bitcoin and to receive crypto payment options as well."

"When you take the people power that comes from the thousands of UnFranchise Owners in eight Market Countries and combine it with the different enhancements we shared with you this weekend, it's easy to see why the UnFranchise Business resonates with people all over the globe. We are leading the parade as we always have done, ahead of the curve yet again. This time with cryptocurrency! As different online retailers scramble to create a plan of action to implement things like accepting cryptocurrency as a method of online payment, thanks to Steve Ashley - we've already done that," said JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM. "The key is to take what you've learned here and apply it to your business going forward. Holding yourself accountable and helping others to achieve milestones can help your own success fall naturally into place. From the bottom of my heart - I hope it happens for you, but I also hope you realize it's going to take action on your part to accomplish your goals. We've given you the roadmap but only YOU can walk the path. Your journey to success awaits. This is the next chapter."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Earnings discussed are atypical and the success of any UnFranchise Owner will depend upon the amount of hard work, talent and dedication which he or she devotes to building his or her Market America business. For typical earnings, see www.market-america.info/mais

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is a global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity . Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with eight sites around the globe, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Further, SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information about Market America Worldwide: MarketAmerica.com

For more information on SHOP.COM, please visit: SHOP.COM

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales-enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over the spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 40,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle. For more information visitSezzle.com.For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visithttps://my.sezzle.com/news/ Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter Sezzle Media

