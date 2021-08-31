BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing

Proceeds to Drill Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered private placement financing for proceeds of up to C$1,100,000 through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.16 for one year from the date of issue.

All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the financing, together with a recent financing, will be used to continue the ongoing drilling and geophysical exploration program, led by the Company's President, Dr. Sergei Diakov at BCM's Thompson Knolls (TK) Property. Thompson Knolls is a Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery project located via highway in West Central Utah, USA. There are at present, 5 drill pad locations that are permitted and that are easily accessed by the road network on the project. Proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Certain insiders may be participating in the private placement and there may be arranged trades in connection with this proposed transaction, whereby certain insiders may arrange a sale of common shares, and use the proceeds to subscribe for Units in this private placement.

The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider Participation. The financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will pay Finder's Fees of 5% cash and 5% Finder's warrants.

About Thompson Knolls (TK) - Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery in Utah

BCM Resources Corp has the right to earn a 60% interest in the TK project, located in west-central Utah, USA. TK is a greenfield discovery of a blind Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system. TK is well-situated 210 km southwest of the world-class Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine of Rio Tinto. Discovery hole, TK18-1, intersected a porphyry copper mineralized body of quartz monzonite porphyry (QMP) with locally strong potassic plus quartz-sericite alteration and locally abundant pyrite and lesser oxide copper mineralization. The QMP intruded a pre-mineral body of quartz latite porphyry. This is suggestive of the top of a typical porphyry copper-gold system. The company has started and continues to drill TK21-1, which also is in QMP and is at a depth of ~600 meters.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

