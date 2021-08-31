DT One and DITO partnership expands global airtime top-up to millions of Filipinos abroad and at home

SINGAPORE and MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DT One, the number one B2B digital transfer network for mobile top-up and data solutions available in more than 160 countries, partners with the Philippines' newest telco player, DITO Telecommunity Corporation, to offer a wide range of services to DITO customers - both in the Philippines and across the world.

Through this partnership, DT One will enable airtime and data* top-ups, extending digital services to millions of Filipinos both at home and abroad*. The DT One x DITO collaboration allows users in the Philippines to top-up airtime, using popular Philippine-based partners like Coins.ph, the top blockchain-based mobile wallet in the Philippines, and GrabPay, the online payment solution of Grab and the leading everyday superapp in Southeast Asia.

"We are very excited to partner with DITO, connecting their customers to valuable services and helping one of the largest diaspora communities stay connected. At DT One, we believe in joint growth, and our partners' successes are our successes. With the recent launch of DITO Telecommunity in the Philippines, we continue to expand our coverage of the entire telco network in the Philippines," says DT One Executive Vice President (APAC) Krishnadeep Baruah.

DITO and DT One believe in the power of digital and leveraging next-generation technologies to support and complement digital lifestyles. The DT One partnership offers DITO a wider reach for load distribution, providing customers with broader access to DITO's products and services. Both partners focus on continual innovation, delivering valuable new experiences to customers.

"In line with our goal of bringing fast and reliable connectivity closer to more Filipinos, we are very pleased to partner with DT One in making our products and services accessible not just nationwide but also outside of the Philippines. Through this partnership, we are confident that both companies will have more opportunities to utilize the power of digital transformation in uplifting the lives of many," says DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano.

Through DITO and DT One, customers in the Philippines can now enjoy digital services at the speed of life, fulfilling their work, school, and social obligations easily and without delay.

"We're always looking for ways to deliver better service to our customers. With DITO as our newest load partner, DITO subscribers can use Coins to top-up airtime online from anywhere using their mobile wallet - supporting our mission of promoting financial inclusion and making financial services more accessible," says Nauman Mustafa, CEO at Coins.ph.

"In addition to the convenience of digital payments to top up their DITO airtime through Grab's Load feature, our Filipino customers also earn rewards points for every DITO loading transaction. These points can be collected and exchanged for discounts and spendbacks through GrabRewards. GrabPay aims to provide everyday value to Filipinos through its wide range of cashless payment solutions which are simple, convenient, and rewarding," says Erwin Yamsuan, Head of Grab Financial Services in the Philippines.

From October onwards, customers in the Philippines using Coins.ph or Grab to top up with airtime will receive 2% additional load for every top-up of DITO100 and DITO200 denominations.

Partners who are keen to explore and find out more about DT One - the world's leading global network for mobile top-ups and data bundles, innovative mobile rewards, digital vouchers, bill payments, and phone-to-phone solutions, can find out more at www.dtone.com or contact Kelvin Gian at kelvin.gian@dtone.com .

*Domestic data top up service in Philippines will only be available in Q4 2021. International airtime/data top up services will be available to from September onwards.