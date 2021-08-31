

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to recommend the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. people 16 and older.



The recommendation came a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the vaccine in the age group.



However, the vaccine's use in adolescents 12-15 will continue to have emergency authorization until more data accumulates.



last week, Pfizer said it sought an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, had been authorized for emergency use in the US since last December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.



