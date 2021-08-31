Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis helping to decommission gas extraction sites in The Netherlands

Amsterdam, August 31, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it is working with the Nederland Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), a Dutch oil and gas company, to decommission 28 gas extraction sites. The goal is to return these locations safely and responsibly to their original state, which is mostly agricultural land.

Arcadis with partners REYM, Van Vliet Sloopwerken, Bork, and Been Management Consulting will help NAM investigate if there are redevelopment opportunities at these locations such as energy hubs to support the energy transition in the region. Before dismantling each gas extraction site, an assessment will be conducted to determine if part of the site can be redeveloped. In collaboration with the various stakeholders (land owners, residents, village associations, local energy corporations, energy companies, municipalities and the province), Arcadis will study the options for alternatives. Examples of these may include the realization of solar parks, heat networks or large-scale electricity storage.

"Sustainability is a key tenet of the Arcadis strategy. Transforming the energy sector to move away from fossil fuels is gaining pace in many parts of the world. We look forward to helping our long term customer NAM with this important challenge and the energy transition journey in this region. Arcadis has a long history of creating solutions that involve redevelopment and we always look to improve quality of life for citizens in the markets we serve," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

