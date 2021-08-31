- (PLX AI) - Orphazyme half year net income DKK -463.8 million vs. estimate DKK -405 million.
- • Outlook FY operating loss DKK 670-700 million (unchanged)
- • Orphazyme recognized net revenue of DKK 13.2 million from the sale of arimoclomol for treatment of NPC under the ATU (remunerated early access program) in France
- • Sees reaching net revenues of between DKK 30 and DKK 40 million by year-end December 31, 2021
- • Operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of DKK 700 -720 million (unchanged)
- • As of June 30, 2021, Orphazyme held cash totaling DKK 334.2 million compared to DKK 610.4 million as of June 30, 2020 and DKK 726.9 million as of December 31, 2020
