Dienstag, 31.08.2021

WKN: A2JNF4 ISIN: NL0012969182 Ticker-Symbol: 1N8 
Tradegate
31.08.21
09:19 Uhr
2.747,00 Euro
-8,50
-0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 07:33
146 Leser
Adyen Inc.: Adyen launches Score with GoFundMe -- a machine learning tool to easily identify malicious platform users

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today launched Score. The company is first-to-market with a machine learning driven solution on a single platform for signaling irregular activity and monitoring platform compliance. By leveraging data insights analyzing the platform merchant's data and flagging unusual platform user behavior, Score helps Adyen's merchants prevent misuse of the platform. As Score provides insights via a broad set of risk signals, the feature is of significant support for platform merchants' compliance procedures. By improving effectiveness and reducing time spent on platform user security reviews, Score increases operational scalability for platforms.

Adyen logo

Score is the newest addition to the company's offering for platforms. GoFundMe, the global online fundraising platform, is one of Adyen's first merchants to implement Score during the past six months.

"Score has helped us to provide the best service we can to help as many people as possible - while also ensuring our customers trust that GoFundMe is keeping them safe and protected," said Matthew Murray, Director of Risk & Compliance at GoFundMe. "We are constantly adopting the best tools to ensure we have a full and accurate picture of our risk profile, so we were pleased to be the first to try this new Score solution."

"This is where tech and compliance meet - we're very excited about the launch of Score, as we are now able to support our platform merchants in platform user fraud and integrity monitoring. Reducing risk is a top priority for platform businesses", said Mariëtte Swart, CLCO of Adyen. "The feature puts our merchants in full control by offering a solution that never stops learning."

For more product information on Score, see here.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

About GoFundMe
Founded in 2010, GoFundMe is the largest global fundraising platform that empowers people to give and receive help. Since then, more than $15 billion from over 200 million donations has uplifted those with needs and dreams, while making an impact at scale. GoFundMe is building a global support system that creates an opportunity for everyone to thrive.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
