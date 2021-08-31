- (PLX AI) - Borr Drilling Q2 revenue USD 54.8 million vs. estimate USD 63 million.
- • Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million
- • 13 rigs working at quarter end
- • Says anticipate having 17 rigs operating and generating revenue by year end, all 23 rigs working by end 2022
- • The company says should generate positive cash from operations after paying cash interest cost at the current level of 13 rigs operating at contracted rates for a full quarter
BORR DRILLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de