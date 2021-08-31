- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders within a single month in August.
- • Delivery Hero strongly believes in the potential of the Korean market and sees further business growth ahead, company says
- • Delivery Hero and Woowa in Korea has own delivery targets, with the goal to grow the own delivery order volume to 15 million in December 2021
- • Delivery Hero and Woowa have been heavily investing in ramping up own delivery ("OD") in South Korea, and the share of OD orders already doubled to 8% in June compared to February with Seoul now reaching as high as 29%
- • The company will continue to expand this service to new cities and aims at reaching an OD order volume of 15 million in December
