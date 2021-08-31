- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost prices
- • Demand will gradually rise in the second half of 2021, as corona restrictions are lifted and Christmas approaches, Handelsbanken said
- • Handelsbanken rates Bakkafrost buy, with price target NOK 800
