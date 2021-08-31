DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS FILES ACID-BASED HYDROGELS USA PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 31st, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on ADC therapeutics for cancer targeting with its AccumTM technology and cancer vaccine therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the expansion of its patent portfolio through the filing of itsAccumTM technology-based USA Provisional Patent Application named "Steroid Acid-Based Hydrogels".
Hydrogels are cross-linked polymer networks that can swell and retain a significant amount of water within its structure. Hydrogels are commonly used in various industries and have a wide variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics (drug delivery systems), biomedical, food additives, cosmetics (hygienic products), environmental, energy, agriculture as well as the mining industry for dewatering.
Defence's novel AccumTM hydrogel was spontaneously formed within a matter of seconds immediately following resuspension at room temperature. Hydrogel formation was evaluated upon dissolution of the different AccumTM variants peptide or steroid acid-peptide AccumTM variants in different aqueous solvents. The kinetics of hydrogel formation was found to be dependent on the steroid acid-peptide conjugate, concentration of the steroid acid-peptide conjugate, as well as the aqueous solvent used.
According to the new report by Expert Market Research titled "Global Hydrogel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026", the global hydrogel market is an effervescence field with a revenue of $23.6 billion in 2020 and an expected CAGR of 7.0% over the next five years to reach $35.5 billion in 2026. The diverse used application of hydrogel such as Medical Fields, Industrial Fields, Consumer Goods will drive the Hydrogel market.
Key players in the biotech/pharma industry are Alcon (Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and 3M Company.
