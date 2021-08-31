Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
News-Alert!: Jetzt ist es offiziell! 8,2 Mio. Arbeitskapital - Milliardärin kauft 3,9 Mio. Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 ISIN: SE0010441584 Ticker-Symbol: LC8 
Tradegate
31.08.21
09:01 Uhr
11,620 Euro
+0,200
+1,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,58011,66009:43
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 08:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During August, the number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has increased due to the directed share issue of 2,400,000 new shares that the company carried out on August 12, 2021. Thus, as of August 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 52,341,584.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Investor relations

Tel.: +46 703 11 99 60, email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

The information in the press release is such that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 CEST on August 31, 2021.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of adults with the autoimmune renal disease primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas has recently read out topline data from Part A of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-calliditas-therapeutics,c3402934

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3402934/1458807.pdf

Calliditas_-_Pressmeddelande_-_Antalet_aktier_och_röster_(eng)

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.