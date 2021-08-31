

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Issuing an unscheduled trading update, Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stated that, even with a flat performance in the second half of 2021 compared to the second half of prior year, the Group would finish the fiscal year 10 percent ahead of current market view of 2021 adjusted profit before tax.



Computacenter reported that, subsequent to its 21 July 2021 statement, trading has continued to be robust across all of the Group's geographies in July and August to date.



Computacenter will give more details on performance and outlook when it announces Interim Results on 9 September 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPUTACENTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de