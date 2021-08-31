Entersekt has partnered with BankID to provide Norwegian banks with secure in-app and browser authentication, supporting requirements for digital identity, e-signatures and strong customer authentication on a single platform.

"Including the Norwegian e-ID on our security and authentication platform gives Norwegian banks the opportunity to work with a single partner for all their authentication needs, including biometrics, app security, and passwordless login features," says Frans Labuschagne, Vice President Channel Partnerships at Entersekt. "Consolidating our offering to include BankID opens the door for banks to fast-track their digital enablement journeys. It can help them reach and acquire customers, launch new services, and multiply revenue streams while meeting compliance obligations with confidence all via a single platform," he adds.

Norwegian banks have been working together since 2000 to deliver a secure digital identity for their customers. Today, 4.3 million Norwegians make use of BankID as their primary means to identify themselves, give consent or authorise transactions.

The collaboration between BankID and Entersekt enables Norwegian banks to onboard customers using BankID, adhering to all Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering (KYC/AML) requirements. It also enables the use of BankID for verifying electronic signatures.

The addition of BankID to the Entersekt Secure Platform is timely as the EU moves toward greater cross-border support of interoperable electronic IDs. "We are delighted to be working with our new BankID partner Entersekt," says Eva Sandberg, Head of Sales at BankID. "Our collaboration aligns perfectly with the goal for countries across the EU to continue facilitating support for digital identities. Working with a leader in device identity and customer authentication like Entersekt positions us well for the future."

"Knowing that our platform can securely support countries' identity schemes perfectly positions us to help banks and other organizations relying on e-ID across the region," Labuschagne concludes.

