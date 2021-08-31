- (PLX AI) - Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275
- • Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, Danske said
- • Central Europe markets should also continue to grow, with CAGR estimated at 13.8% through 2025 in Poland: Danske
- • Medicover trades at SEK 267, implying an upside of 31%
MEDICOVER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de