

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the U.S. launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax. Dr. Reddy's Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.



The company noted that Librax brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021.



Dr. Reddy's is an an integrated pharmaceutical company offering a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR REDDYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de