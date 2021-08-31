

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar moved up against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The aussie spiked up to 2-week highs of 0.7341 against the greenback and 1.6114 against the euro, off its early low of 0.7288 and a 4-day low of 1.6196, respectively.



The aussie jumped to a fresh 2-week high of 80.64 against the yen, from a low of 80.07 seen at 10:30 pm ET.



The aussie hit a session's high of 0.9231 against the loonie, after weakening to 0.9187 at 5 pm ET.



The aussie is seen finding resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

