

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at a softer pace in July, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 3.4 percent yearly in July, after a 5.4 percent increase in June.



Turnover in food stores rose 1.2 percent yearly in July and non-food stores increased 1.7 percent. Online turnover surged 11.1 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes, and leather goods increased for the fifth straight month in July, the agency said.



Retail sales volume gained 2.8 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

