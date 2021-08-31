DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD
DEALING DATE: 30/08/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.1563
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188653
CODE: TPHU
ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 121090 EQS News ID: 1230001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
