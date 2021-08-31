

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Tuesday, Germany's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.6 percent in August from 5.7 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.85 against the yen, 1.0828 against the franc, 0.8574 against the pound and 1.1827 against the greenback as of 3:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

