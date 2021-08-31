

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate remained stable in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in July, same as seen in June.



The gross unemployment fell by 500 to 108,600 in July from 109,100 in the preceding month. This was the lowest since February last year.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, rose to 1.5 percent in July from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



